Shares of Barrick Gold could rise 30 percent -Barron's

Barrick reported fourth quarter profits in February that beat estimates and at the same time, the miner raised its production outlook and its dividend, the financial newspaper said. The Toronto-based company is expected to focus on development projects in Nevada and Lagunas Nortes in Peru, and improving free cash flow will help it reduce debt and the need to offload more non-core assets outside the United States, Barron's said.

