Plainsboro resident travels to Greek ...

Plainsboro resident travels to Greek isles to help refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trenton Downtowner

Plainsboro resident Sarah Neiheiser stands outside the camp on the Greek isle of Samos, where refugees seeking asylum in Europe are kept behind barbed wire fences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Downtowner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC