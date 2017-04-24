Novel Screening Tool for Stroke Using...

Novel Screening Tool for Stroke Using Artificial Neural Network [Brief Reports]

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Circulation

From the Biocomplexity Institute , Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering , and Nutritional Immunology and Molecular Medicine Laboratory, Biocomplexity Institute , Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; Biomedical and Translational Informatics Institute and Department of Neurology , Geisinger Health System, Danville, PA; Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis ; Second Department of Neurology, "Attikon University Hospital," School of Medicine, University of Athens, Greece ; and Neurovascular Imaging Research Core and UCLA Stroke Center, University of California, Los Angeles .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC