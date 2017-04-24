Novel Screening Tool for Stroke Using Artificial Neural Network [Brief Reports]

From the Biocomplexity Institute , Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering , and Nutritional Immunology and Molecular Medicine Laboratory, Biocomplexity Institute , Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; Biomedical and Translational Informatics Institute and Department of Neurology , Geisinger Health System, Danville, PA; Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis ; Second Department of Neurology, "Attikon University Hospital," School of Medicine, University of Athens, Greece ; and Neurovascular Imaging Research Core and UCLA Stroke Center, University of California, Los Angeles .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.