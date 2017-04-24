Mixed review for EU asylum spots in G...

Mixed review for EU asylum spots in Greece and Italy

An EU scheme to shuffle incoming asylum seekers into centres in Greece and Italy is said to be "working," despite widespread reports of abuse and no insights into how EU money has been spent. Hans Gustaf Wessberg from the European Court of Auditors told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that so-called hotspots in both countries have "helped improve migration management" in terms of identifying, registering, and finger printing new arrivals.

