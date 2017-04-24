Mixed review for EU asylum spots in Greece and Italy
An EU scheme to shuffle incoming asylum seekers into centres in Greece and Italy is said to be "working," despite widespread reports of abuse and no insights into how EU money has been spent. Hans Gustaf Wessberg from the European Court of Auditors told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that so-called hotspots in both countries have "helped improve migration management" in terms of identifying, registering, and finger printing new arrivals.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
