Minister Stela Baltova: 40% Growth of Romanian Tourists During Easter holidays

Growth of tourists of over 20% is expected from Macedonia, Greece, from Romania up to 40% increase in tourists compared to the Easter week last year, said the interim Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova for Hello, Bulgaria on Nova TV, quoted by Focus News Agency. The organisation at border checkpoints is good on the Bulgarian side, hopefully the Greek authorities will treat their potential tourists the same way, she commented.

