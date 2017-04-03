Jet2 announce three new direct flights from Glasgow Airport
Flights will run to Bodrum in Turkey operating every Thursday, and Greek islands Kefalonia every Wednesday and Thessaloniki every Tuesday. The new routes between Scotland 's largest city and Bodrum, Kefalonia and Thessaloniki are expected to prove popular with Scottish passengers looking for summer sun enriched with history and culture.
