Jamie Pachino's Other Than Honorable ...

Jamie Pachino's Other Than Honorable to Make World Premiere at Geva Theatre Center

6 hrs ago

Geva Theatre Center presents the world premiere of Other Than Honorable by Jamie Pachino. Other Than Honorable is directed by Kimberly Senior and will be performed in the Wilson Stage from April 25 - May 21. With her husband deployed to an unknown location, lawyer Grace Rattigan, a former Army officer who resigned her commission under sealed terms, must make life-altering decisions on her own.

Chicago, IL

