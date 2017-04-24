Human society needs to embrace divers...

Human society needs to embrace diversity, Zarif says

Wednesday Apr 26

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that human society is in desperate need of embracing the enriching diversity within and between civilizations. During his speech at the Ancient Civilizations Forum in Athens, Greece, he said, "The inheritors of ancient civilizations have a historic responsibility to be in the forefront of promoting dialogue and inclusion to usher in a new paradigm of global relations."

Chicago, IL

