Greek, German presidents open art exhibition in Athens
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos visit the "Documenta 14" art exhibition inside the Greek Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens, on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Documenta 14, a multimedia exhibition showcasing over 160 international artists, was inaugurated by the presidents of Germany and Greece, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC