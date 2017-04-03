Greek, German presidents open art exh...

Greek, German presidents open art exhibition in Athens

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SFGate

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos visit the "Documenta 14" art exhibition inside the Greek Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens, on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Documenta 14, a multimedia exhibition showcasing over 160 international artists, was inaugurated by the presidents of Germany and Greece, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC