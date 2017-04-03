Greek, German presidents open art exhibition in Athens

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos visit the "Documenta 14" art exhibition inside the Greek Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens, on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Documenta 14, a multimedia exhibition showcasing over 160 international artists, was inaugurated by the presidents of Germany and Greece, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.