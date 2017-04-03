Greece to open Thessaloniki port fina...

Greece to open Thessaloniki port financial bids this week -sources

Greece will this week ask for improved financial bids from shortlisted investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port, two officials said on Tuesday. The sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port , which is required as part of Greece's international bailout, began in 2014 but has been beset by delays.

