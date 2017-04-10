Greece seeks financial advisor for wa...

Greece seeks financial advisor for water utilities' stake sale

Greece's privatisation agency said on Wednesday it was seeking a financial advisor for the sale of minority stakes in two water utilities. Under its international bailout, Greece must sell an 11 percent stake in Athens Water Supply & Sewerage S.A and a 23 percent stake in Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S.A..

