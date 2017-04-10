Greece Holocaust memorials vandalized

Greece Holocaust memorials vandalized

A Holocaust memorial in Kavala in northern Greece was smashed on Wednesday night , the Athens-based daily newspaper Ekathimerini reported. The monument unveiled about a year ago commemorates 1,484 Jews from Kavala who died in Nazi death camps during World War II.

