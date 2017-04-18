Greece gets three improved financial ...

Greece gets three improved financial offers for Thessaloniki port sale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

Greece received three improved binding financial bids for a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port , its second-largest, the country's privatisation agency said on Friday. The bids were submitted by Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services , Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, jointly with France's Terminal Link SAS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC