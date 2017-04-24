Greece, creditors resuming talks in A...

Greece, creditors resuming talks in Athens, seek swift deal

Representatives of Greece's bailout creditors are due in Athens to restart talks on further cutbacks, European officials said Monday, as they confirmed that the country last year far exceeded its budget targets. European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the negotiations are expected to start Tuesday and should last several days, with the objective of reaching an agreement "as soon as possible."

Chicago, IL

