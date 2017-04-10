Greece Calls for Improved Thessalonik...

Greece Calls for Improved Thessaloniki Port Bids

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund asked for improved financial bids from short-listed investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port, reports Reuters. Greece's privatization agency got three offers last month for the sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port, which is required as part of Greece's international bailout.

