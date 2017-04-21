Greece beats a key bailout target for...

Greece beats a key bailout target for 2016

ATHENS, Greece - Greece's independent statistics agency says the country has posted a high primary budget surplus in 2016, at 3.9 percent of gross domestic product. The surplus figure published Friday - which tallies excludes debt servicing costs - could provide some relief for the country's left wing government, which is struggling to overcome a disagreement with bailout lenders on unfreezing its rescue loans.

