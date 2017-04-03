Greece Asks Investors to Improve Bids...

Greece Asks Investors to Improve Bids for Thessaloniki Port Sale

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Greece's privatisation agency asked on Friday for improved financial bids from shortlisted investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port. Athens got last month three offers for the sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port , which is required as part of its international bailout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC