21 hrs ago

A woman was remanded in custody on Wednesday after being extradited back to Cyprus from Greece in connection with the illegal sale of a coffee truck. The court heard Evangelia Tsiakkiropoulou had left Cyprus after allegedly selling both her own and her Cypriot business partner's share of their coffee truck without her partner's knowledge or consent.

Chicago, IL

