George Calombaris' restaurants underp...

George Calombaris' restaurants underpaid staff $2.6 million

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Nearly 200 staff at George Calombaris' restaurants have been underpaid $2.6 million, with the celebrity chef blaming "historically poor processes" for the bungle. Calombaris underpaid 162 of the 430 current staff at restaurants including The Press Club, Gazi and Hellenic Republic, which form part of the chef's Made Establishment Group, over the past six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC