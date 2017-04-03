George Calombaris' restaurants underpaid staff $2.6 million

Nearly 200 staff at George Calombaris' restaurants have been underpaid $2.6 million, with the celebrity chef blaming "historically poor processes" for the bungle. Calombaris underpaid 162 of the 430 current staff at restaurants including The Press Club, Gazi and Hellenic Republic, which form part of the chef's Made Establishment Group, over the past six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.