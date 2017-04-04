George Calombaris restaurant pay scan...

George Calombaris restaurant pay scandal tests relations with business partner

1 hr ago

The underpayment of $2.6 million in wages by celebrity chef George Calombaris'a company has caused major ructions with his new business partner, Radek Salia , who could be forced to bail out the embattled hospitality empire. Mr Sali, the former chief executive of Swisse vitamins, took a 33 per cent stake in Calombaris' company Made Establishment last year, valuing the restaurant group at $20 million.

Chicago, IL

