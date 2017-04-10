Fraport Greece Begins 40-Year Concession at 14 Greek Regional Airports
Following the operational transfer of the airports, Fraport Greece today paid the upfront concession fee of 1.234 billion - the biggest concession fee in history - to the state-owned Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund . Along with this upfront fee, an annual fixed concession fee of 22.9 million will be paid to the Greek State, as well as a variable annual fee based on 28.5 percent of Fraport Greece's yearly operational profit .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC