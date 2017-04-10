Fraport Greece Begins 40-Year Concess...

Fraport Greece Begins 40-Year Concession at 14 Greek Regional Airports

Following the operational transfer of the airports, Fraport Greece today paid the upfront concession fee of 1.234 billion - the biggest concession fee in history - to the state-owned Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund . Along with this upfront fee, an annual fixed concession fee of 22.9 million will be paid to the Greek State, as well as a variable annual fee based on 28.5 percent of Fraport Greece's yearly operational profit .

Chicago, IL

