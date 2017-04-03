Euroseas Ltd. Announces Availability ...

Euroseas Ltd. Announces Availability of 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors may request a hard copy of the Company's Form 20-F free of charge by contacting Capital Link, Investor Relations advisors for Euroseas at: About Euroseas Ltd. Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Chicago, IL

