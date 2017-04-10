Europeans Unclear About US, Britain's...

Europeans Unclear About US, Britain's Syria Policy

Wednesday Read more: Voice of America

European officials blame a lack of clarity about U.S. and British policy toward Syria for their opposition this week to the imposition of new punitive measures against Russian and Syrian military officials. The officials say it remains unclear how the sanctions would change Moscow's backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Chicago, IL

