EU, Greece urge deal on bailout review on Friday

Greece and its lenders must reach a deal on a long-stalled bailout review at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday, the country's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday, blaming creditors for unwarranted delays. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras waits to welcome European Council President Donald Tusk at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, April 5, 2017.

