Enjoying the warm weather in Watford? Today it will be hotter than Istanbul
Hundreds flocked to parks across south west Hertfordshire yesterday to bask in the spring sunshine and workers won't need to put their short sleeved shirts away just yet. Today it is going to be even hotter than yesterday in the county, with temperatures reaching 15C - warmer than Istanbul in Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC