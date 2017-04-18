DJ Stingray, Daniele Baldelli, Perc, ...

DJ Stingray, Daniele Baldelli, Perc, and More Play FASMA Festival

DJ Stingray , Daniele Baldelli , Perc , and more have been confirmed to play this year's FASMA Festival in Athens, Greece. The fourth edition of FASMA Festival will take place from May 4 to 7 with 40 international and local artists in six venues across Athens-from the place-to-be six d.o.g.s .

Chicago, IL

