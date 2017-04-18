Delta Maritime delivers pipes from Ge...

Delta Maritime delivers pipes from Germany for TAP

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Logistics provider Delta Maritime has delivered more than 40,000 tons of pipes and hot bends from Germany to Greece as part of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project. The cargo was handled through Thessaloniki, Kavala and Alexandroupolis ports before being delivered by Delta to the main marshaling yards of TAP in Greece.

Chicago, IL

