Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Announces Full-Year 2016 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2016, versus the year ended December 31, 2015, Cosmos Holdings' revenue improved 1,166 percent to $6.8 million from $0.5 million on the strength of its SkyPharm SA subsidiary, which obtained the necessary capital during 2016 in order to develop and expand and organically grow its operations. Of note, revenue improved sequentially 117 percent, from $1.4 million in the 2016 third quarter to $3.1 million in the 2016 fourth quarter due to the organic growth in Sky Pharm SA.

