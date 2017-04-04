Burgas, Alexandroupolis Ports to Develop Joint Project
The Port of Burgas has said that the project aims to attract a third country from the Black Sea region however a non-EU one. The future joint project will focus on seaside environmental tourism and will develop, deliver and promote tourist products in the countries involved.
