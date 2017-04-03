Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today
The civil defense sirens of Bulgaria are to be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities on Monday. At 13:00 local time, an alert message will sound all across the towns and cities of Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, and Sofia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC