Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today

The civil defense sirens of Bulgaria are to be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities on Monday. At 13:00 local time, an alert message will sound all across the towns and cities of Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, and Sofia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.