Boston celebrates Greek struggle for independence

The children walked amid scores of families in the Back Bay waving Greek flags and celebrating the 23rd annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston. The event was an occasion for Greek-American to look back at their ancestors' long fight for freedom after hundreds of years of Ottoman occupation.

News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
