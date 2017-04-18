Bomb outside Athens bank causes minor...

Bomb outside Athens bank causes minor damage, no injuries

Police bomb disposal experts search for evidence after a bomb explosion in central Athens, late Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Greek authorities say a bomb has exploded outside a bank in central Athens, causing minor damage to the building but no injury.

