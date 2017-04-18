Bomb outside Athens bank causes minor damage, no injuries
Police bomb disposal experts search for evidence after a bomb explosion in central Athens, late Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Greek authorities say a bomb has exploded outside a bank in central Athens, causing minor damage to the building but no injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC