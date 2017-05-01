Bag with 2 embryos in jars found outs...

Bag with 2 embryos in jars found outside Greek cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

Greek police say a black bag left outside a village cemetery in northern Greece contained two jars, each with an embryo in formaldehyde. Greek police say a black bag left outside a village cemetery in northern Greece contained two jars, each with an embryo in formaldehyde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC