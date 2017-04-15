All Saints has deep roots in Weirton history
The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church's roots go as far back as the community it serves - like Weirton itself, the church was born when immigrants from Greece poured into the community to work at E.T. Weir's steel mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC