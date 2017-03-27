42-year Old Alleged to Be Involved in...

42-year Old Alleged to Be Involved in the Beating and Injury of a Student Arrested

A 42-year old alleged to be involved in the beating and serious injury of a 24-year-old university student in the Athens, Greece, district of Ampelokipi on Friday afternoon was arrested on Saturday. The suspect is the owner of a cafeteria in which gather members of extreme-right party Golden Dawn .

