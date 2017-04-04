04/30 Greek Music and Dance Performan...

04/30 Greek Music and Dance Performance at Library 3 PM

Authentic dances from various islands and mainland Greece will be performed by costumed members of the Holy Trinity Dance Troupe, of the New Rochelle Greek Orthodox Church, on Sunday, April 30, from 3:00 pm - 4:15 pm, in the Ossie Davis Theater of the New Rochelle Public Library. The Holy Trinity Dance Troupe, coordinated by Eirini Metaxas, is comprised of enthusiasts who gather weekly to share their Hellenic heritage through dance.

