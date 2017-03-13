U.S. Military Black Hawks Arrive in Greece
Eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and more than 70 other pieces of equipment arrived at the Port of Thessaloniki here Feb. 25 2017 as part of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade's nine month rotational deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The helicopters arriving in Greece are part of a European theater rotation that includes armor and air assets that began arriving in January.
