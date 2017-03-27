Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias on Monday told reporters in Nicosia that Turkey does not really want to substantially discuss the controversial issue of guarantees in the UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks. And that is why the Turkish side has left the negotiating table, he also said after talks with his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides at the Foreign Ministry.
