Monday

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias on Monday told reporters in Nicosia that Turkey does not really want to substantially discuss the controversial issue of guarantees in the UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks. And that is why the Turkish side has left the negotiating table, he also said after talks with his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides at the Foreign Ministry.

Chicago, IL

