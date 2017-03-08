This Sephardi Jew sees preserving Ladino as a act of resistancea against Trump
One-year-old Vidal doesn't know the significance behind the lullaby his father sings him at bedtime. He knows it helps him fall asleep, but not that the Ladino song is part of an effort to teach him what served as the lingua franca of Sephardi Jews of the Ottoman Empire for over 500 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC