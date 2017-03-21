Thessaloniki Port Workers Plan Stoppa...

Thessaloniki Port Workers Plan Stoppage to Protest Port Sale

Workers at Greece's second-biggest port, Thessaloniki Port, will walk off their job for a few hours on Wednesday to protest the port's sale, a key condition of the country's international bailout. The sale was launched in 2014 but has been plagued by delays and political resistance.

Chicago, IL

