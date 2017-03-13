Thessaloniki Documentary Festival Kicks off with Film on Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole! Tour

The 19th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, a part of the city's international film festival, began in the city on Friday night with a screening of Paul Dugdale's euphoric rock and roll tribute "The Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole!: A Trip Across Latin America" covering the band's South America tour and historic first concert in Cuba. The festival returned this year with an enriched programme of 213 films covering a range of topics, from politics to art to migration to history, including an entirely new section devoted to food and gastronomy - in keeping with the city's tradition as Greece's "foodie" capital.

