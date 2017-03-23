The Latest: Trump says he'd bargain w...

The Latest: Trump says he'd bargain with Dems on health care

President Donald Trump says he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails. Trump told reporters Friday that he would be "open to it" if Democrats wanted to work on a bipartisan measure.

Chicago, IL

