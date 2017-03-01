The Latest: Greece searches for boat with up to 80 on board
" The Latest on Europe's response to the large numbers of migrants seeking asylum and jobs on the continent: : Greek authorities have mounted a search-and-rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea off the country's southern coast after a report that a boat carrying dozens of migrants was in trouble. The coast guard said three cargo ships sailing in the area were looking for the vessel, and three Greek patrol boats were heading for the area late Wednesday.
