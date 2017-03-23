Teodor Melescanu, Romania's Minister ...

Teodor Melescanu, Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs: Romania,...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The 196th anniversary of the National Day of the Hellenic Republic, on 25 March 2017, provides us with the pleasure of extending, on behalf of Romania, the warmest congratulations to the people of Greece. The vastness and the inestimable value of what Greece has offered for millennia to the other nations and people in so many fields, covering all the main components of human society evolution, make it both challenging and difficult to refer to its most representative achievements and symbols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC