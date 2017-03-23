Teodor Melescanu, Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs: Romania,...
The 196th anniversary of the National Day of the Hellenic Republic, on 25 March 2017, provides us with the pleasure of extending, on behalf of Romania, the warmest congratulations to the people of Greece. The vastness and the inestimable value of what Greece has offered for millennia to the other nations and people in so many fields, covering all the main components of human society evolution, make it both challenging and difficult to refer to its most representative achievements and symbols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC