Silk Road destinations committed to sustainable tourism

United Nations World Tourism Organization Capitan Haya, 42 Madrid, 28020 Spain Phone: +34 91 571 07 57 Fax: +34 91 567 81 00 /20 Visit Website The 7th UNWTO Silk Road Ministers Meeting held at ITB Berlin on 8 March 2017 focused on how to foster sustainable tourism development along the Silk Road. Held within the framework of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, 31 countries from the Silk Road and beyond exchanged best-practice on how to advance the contribution of tourism to the Sustainable Development Goals .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.