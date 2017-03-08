Silk Road destinations committed to s...

Silk Road destinations committed to sustainable tourism

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

United Nations World Tourism Organization Capitan Haya, 42 Madrid, 28020 Spain Phone: +34 91 571 07 57 Fax: +34 91 567 81 00 /20 Visit Website The 7th UNWTO Silk Road Ministers Meeting held at ITB Berlin on 8 March 2017 focused on how to foster sustainable tourism development along the Silk Road. Held within the framework of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, 31 countries from the Silk Road and beyond exchanged best-practice on how to advance the contribution of tourism to the Sustainable Development Goals .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC