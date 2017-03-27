Repsol Farms in to Energeana s Ioannina and Aitoloakarnania Blocks, Western Greece
Repsol will also become the Operator for both blocks. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Greek Government and the signing of the Aitoloakarnania License Agreement between Energean and the Greek Government.
