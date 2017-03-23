Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Minister Kammenos at the Pentagon
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JIM MATTIS: Minister, it's good to have you here. Minister Kammenos, I'll just tell you ambassador, your delegation, you're always welcome in the Pentagon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC