President wishes Hellenic Republic on Independence Day eve

New Delhi, Mar 24 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Hellenic Republic on the eve of their Independence Day. In a message to Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the President of the Hellenic Republic, the President has said, On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency and to the people of the Hellenic Republic on the occasion of your Independence Day.

Chicago, IL

