Photographer Alexandros Maragos Captures the Acropolis During Earth...

Photographer Alexandros Maragos is well-known for capturing stunning still shots and videos of the natural beauties of Greece. This time, he has created a video called "Acropolis Esper Analysis" , where he captures the imagery of the Acropolis during Earth Day 2017.

