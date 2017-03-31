Peter Stavros Peterson

Peter Stavros Peterson

He was born to the late Stavros and Stavroula Psarakis, in Athens, Greece. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Peterson , their three children: two daughters Stavroula Psaraki Conrad and Angela Peterson Livanos and son Steve Stavros Psarakis , all living in Virginia, and six grandchildren: Andreas and Nikitas Panayiotis Conrad, Caroline Panayiota and Maria Psarakis, living in Virginia; Kalli and Evangelos Livanos living in Athens, Greece; his niece Ioanna Angelakis, and two nephews Manolis Angelakis and Stavros Angelakis.

